Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: March 1

We have two tournament bound college teams, two teams sitting at home and another desperately fighting for. seeding.

Boston Pride (10-5-1) Standings: 3rd (12 Points behind)

Last Week: W 2-0 v Metropolitan Riveters (3/5), L 2-3 OT v Metropolitan Riveters (3/6)

Next Week: @ Toronto Six (3/12, 3/13)

The Pride have locked at least third place but have zero wiggle room if they want a first round bye. They can not win the regular season as Connecticut and Toronto close the regular season against each other and that series is guaranteed to push one of those teams past the Pride’s maximum points if that hasn’t already occurred by then. Right now they will focus on their trip to Canada to take on the Six/

Boston College (19-14-1, 16-9-1-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (20 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Boston University (12-15-6, 11-9-5-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (28 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

*Eliminated*

Harvard University (22-9-1, 16-5-1 ECAC, 9-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: 9 (-) ECAC: 1st (Clinched) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: v Minnesota-Duluth (3/10), @ Minnesota (3/12)

We were right it will be Duluth in Minneapolis. Harvard had all the tournaments go their way so they were safe come Friday afternoon once Princeton lost.

Northeastern University (28-4-2, 21-3-2-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 3 (-) HEA: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: W 3-1 v Maine (3/2), W 3-1 v Connecticut (3/5)

Coming Week: v Wisconsin/ Clarkson (3/12)

It turned out to be Connecticut, again. For the third time in their five year streak it was an All-Husky affair which did not favor the southern Huskies, once again. The reward is either a rematch of last year’s finals or a meeting with the only eastern team to ever win this tournament.

