Recap: Bruins rout Devils, 8-1, on big second period

A six-goal second period from the Boston Bruins helped propel the team to a decisive 8-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils tonight at the TD Garden.

It was a refocused game for the B’s, who were on the other side of the contest Tuesday night.

The Bruins kicked the night off with a tally from Matt Grzelcyk 57 seconds into the first period. After some timekeeping issues which delay the game less than a minute later, New Jersey began to play the physical game.

The B’s third defensive pairing of Josh Brown and Mike Reilly, who are fighting for their spot in the lineup, used that physicality to their advantage. Brown calmed things down by dropping the gloves and Reilly responded to a board hit on Charlie McAvoy.

As the first period carried on, the Devils answered back with a tying goal from Jack Hughes.

But the Bruins had a better offensive period and began to find a rhythm of getting shots to the net and sustaining pressure.

They cashed in on that pressure and potted their first second effort of the night with Jake DeBrusk crashing the net and putting in a rebound. The Bruins ended the period up 2-1.

That energy carried over in the second period, and made way for an eventful 20 minutes.

The Bruins had spatial awareness and more time on their side tonight to make plays in the offensive zone that the Devils had trouble controlling.

On another rebound and front-of-net presence, Erik Haula opened the flood gates to a six-goal second period.

Up next, Brad Marchand made it 4-1 on feed from DeBrusk. Then Patrice Bergeron added more cushion with a power-play goal to make it three consecutive games they’ve scored on the man-advantage.

After the Bruins’ fifth goal, Devils’ goaltender Nico Daws was pulled and Jon Gillies entered the game.

It didn’t make a difference though, as every shot the Bruins took hit the net and were taken from high-danger spots. The Devils’ defense and back-up goaltenders couldn’t keep up with the onslaught of the Bruins’ attack on net.

Marchand added his second of the night with a one-timer on Gillies and the score was boosted to 6-1. Marchand almost completed a hat trick moments later, but the goal was ruled no-good due to off-sides.

Marc McLaughlin scored the most exciting goal of the period – and game – as the Mass. native found himself on an odd-man rush for his first career NHL goal in his first NHL game.

The Bruins’ goals five-seven were all scored in a span of 3:03 minutes.

Taylor Hall continued to showcase the Bruins’ dominance in the slot and made it an 8-1 game to end the second period.

The B’s settled in for the final frame. They still outshot the Devils in the third and had plenty of opportunities, but at that point, the damage was done. The only thing that would have made it sweeter would have been an actual Marchand hat trick in the final minutes.

Final: 8-1 Bruins.

The Bruins wrap up their homestand on Saturday April 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 pm.

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring 57 seconds into the first period.

Grzelcyk fired a shot from the point through traffic that traveled over Daws’ blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

The Devils tied the game at 11:02 of the first period.

From the low left-wing circle, Hughes threw a hard-angled wrist shot on net that beat Linus Ullmark over his right shoulder and under the crossbar. 1-1 game.

The Bruins took the lead at 16:09 of the first period.

Bergeron threw a shot on net. DeBrusk, crashing down the slot, picked up the rebound and put a quick shot past Daws’ right skate. 2-1 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 2:22 of the second period.

After Pastrnak wrapped around the net, Haula found the rebound in the slot to put one past Daws’ glove. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead at 6:33 of the second period.

From the goal line, DeBrusk fed Marchand a pass where in the high slot, he let a snap shot fly over Daws’ glove. 4-1 Bruins.

The Bruins padded the score even more at 9:01 of the second period on the power play.

Stationed in the slot, Bergeron redirected Pastrnak’s slap shot with his skate and through Daws’ five-hole. 5-1 Bruins.

Gillies relieved Daws’ following the Bruins’ fifth goal.

The Bruins added another tally at 10:34 of the second period.

Reilly slid a pass over to Marchand inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer top-shelf past Gillies’ stick. 6-1 Bruins.

McLaughlin netted his first NHL goal in his NHL debut at 12:04 of the second period.

On a 2-on-1, Trent Frederic unselfishly passed to McLaughlin in the high slot where he put a wrister past Gillies’ blocker shoulder. 7-1 Bruins.

The Bruins ended the second period with a goal at 16:12.

Pastrnak fed the puck to Hall in the slot for a quick shot past Gillies’ blocker. 8-1 Bruins.

Third period:

No goals

Final score: 8-1 Bruins.