Morning Skate: Cooking

Happy Friday, folks! Hopefully the end of your work week is in sight.

The Bruins finished off this week of work with a pummeling of the New Jersey Devils last night, a complete turnaround from the less-than-stellar showing Tuesday against Toronto.

(Very different caliber of teams, of course, but that’s OK.)

Bruce Cassidy must have gone to bed feeling like a genius last night — he made a number of lineup changes for Thursday’s game, and they all paid off:

Marc McLaughlin scored a goal before playing two full periods in the NHL.

Josh Brown got in a fight in his Bruins debut (points from the home crowd).

Mike Reilly had a great assist and got in a semi-fight of his own.

Even Jake DeBrusk, who was rapidly approaching Slump Land again, had himself a game.

Sometimes, a visit from a cellar-dweller is all it takes to fix things, I guess?

GOOD VIBES ARE BACK.

What’s on tap for the weekend?

Today’s discussion topic

It’s probably silly to draw too many conclusions from a blowout, but what were your impressions of the newcomers, Brown and McLaughlin?