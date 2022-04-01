Morning Skate: Cooking

Happy Friday, folks! Hopefully the end of your work week is in sight.
The Bruins finished off this week of work with a pummeling of the New Jersey Devils last night, a complete turnaround from the less-than-stellar showing Tuesday against Toronto.
(Very different caliber of teams, of course, but that’s OK.)
Bruce Cassidy must have gone to bed feeling like a genius last night — he made a number of lineup changes for Thursday’s game, and they all paid off:
- Marc McLaughlin scored a goal before playing two full periods in the NHL.
- Josh Brown got in a fight in his Bruins debut (points from the home crowd).
- Mike Reilly had a great assist and got in a semi-fight of his own.
Even Jake DeBrusk, who was rapidly approaching Slump Land again, had himself a game.
Sometimes, a visit from a cellar-dweller is all it takes to fix things, I guess?
GOOD VIBES ARE BACK.
What’s on tap for the weekend?
Today’s discussion topic
It’s probably silly to draw too many conclusions from a blowout, but what were your impressions of the newcomers, Brown and McLaughlin?
