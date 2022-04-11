Morning Skate: Home stretch

Welcome to a new week, folks!

Apologies for the lack of a recap yesterday, it was just a bit tough to find time for coverage on a Sunday afternoon.

We’re back now, and while the Bruins had a 4-2 setback yesterday, they’re now heading into the home stretch in pretty decent form.

After yesterday, the B’s have just ten games remaining, spread between tomorrow night and the regular season finale in Toronto on April 29.

(As a brief aside, how about if that game ends up being a playoff preview? Could mean nothing, could mean home-ice advantage...good times.)

While a playoff spot is a given, the Bruins can (by my very rough, back-of-a-napkin math) officially clinch a spot tomorrow with either:

A win of any kind.

An Islanders regulation loss.

Either of those scenarios would result in the Bruins having at least a 20-point cushion with the Islanders having ten games left, but the Isles couldn’t catch the B’s in ROW.

Seeding would obviously still be up for grabs, but it’d be nice to at least officially get a spot.

Elsewhere, the Bruins signed forward Oskar Steen to a one-year, two-way contract extension yesterday, a good move for a kid who showed some flashes of NHL effectiveness at times this season.

Anyways, what’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Aside from the Selke, do you see the Bruins having any finalists for the major awards?

McAvoy will probably be just outside the top-three in Norris, and Swayman could be a finalist for the Calder, but I’m guessing both just miss out.