Preview: Bruins kick off homestand against Blues

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, SNP, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: St. Louis Game Time
Know your enemy
- 42-20-10, 94PTS, tied for 2nd in Central Division
- Vladimir Tarasenko: 65GP, 26G, 39A, 65PTS; Jordan Kyrou: 64GP, 23G, 42A, 65PTS; Robert Thomas: 62GP, 18G, 47A, 65PTS
- Ville Husso: 22-6-5, 2.38 GAA, .924 save percentage; Jordan Binnington: 14-13-4, 3.18 GAA, .901 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins open a three-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues tonight as the season is now in the home stretch!
- The Bruins have 10 games left in the regular season. Currently in the wild card with 95 points, the Bruins are five points ahead of the Washington Capitals and hold 20 points on the New York Islanders.
- Even though the season is winding down, this will be the first meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The B’s will then wrap things up against the Blues a week from today.
- Tonight may also see the return of Torey Krug to the TD Garden ice. Krug hasn’t played since March 22 when he sustained an upper-body injury and has missed the last 10 games for the the Blues. But he’s been skating and Craig Berube said there’s a chance he could re-enter the lineup.
- The B’s broke even on their recent road trip, going 2-2-0. During the trip, Linus Ullmark made three starts and posted a 2-1-0 record. The Bruins last played on Sunday when they ended the trip with a 4-2 loss to the Capitals. Despite being tied 2-2 after the second period, the Bruins only got six shots on net during the third, while the Caps added the go-ahead goal and eventual empty-netter on their 15 SOG during the period.
- The B’s have been streaky in this last stretch of games with a few players racking up considerable points. Charlie McAvoy is on an eight-game point streak with 12 assists, including three power-play points. Jake DeBrusk has seven goals in his last eight games. On the road trip, he registered three goals, including the overtime game-winner in Columbus to cap off a two-goal night. Erik Haula has five goals in his last six games, including two on the road trip.
- The Blues enter tonight’s game on a five-game win streak. In those games, they’ve outscored their opponents 25-10. The Blues have collected a few big points in that stretch, with a overtime win over the Minnesota Wild on April 8 and two more points from defeating the New York Islanders on Saturday.
- With those wins, the St. Louis Blues are tied with the Wild in points in the Central Division and hold seven points over the Nashville Predators who sit the first wild-card spot.
- St. Louis last played on Saturday, defeating the New York Islanders 6-1. In the win, Justin Faulk netted two goals. Faulk is on a three-game point streak and has five goals and six assists in his last seven games.
- Robert Thomas also had a big night against the Islanders with a goal and two assists. Thomas is now on a nine-game point streak, registering six goals and 11 assists. Seven of those games have been multi-point nights.
- Injury updates: With the Bruins off yesterday, we’ll have to wait until this afternoon to find out the status of Matt Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak. Grzelcyk left Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. Both Lindholm and Pastrnak skated on Saturday and Bruce Cassidy said their return was getting closer.
See ya tonight!
