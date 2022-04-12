Public Skate: Bruins vs. Blues

The Boston Bruins face off against the St. Louis Blues tonight and will be without David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm yet again. And now, Matt Grzelcyk joins that list.

As the season winds down with 10 games remaining in the regular season for the B’s, a playoff berth could be clinched tonight with a regulation or overtime win against the Blues and a Pittsburgh Penguins’ win over the New York Islanders any way.

OR, if the Bruins get at least a point and the Penguins beat the Isles in regulation, the B’s are in.

It’s definitely going to be a challenge shorthanded tonight as they are up against a streaky Blues team.

Discuss!