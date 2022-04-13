Morning Skate: Snowball

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was another setback for the Bruins last night — and it was somewhat troubling to see the B’s once again take a lead, only to allow a handful of goals in a row and lose.

However, while dropping points is never a great thing, the result isn’t really the talking point today.

Instead, most B’s fans will be focused on health, or lack thereof.

The latest guy to end up on the injured list is Brandon Carlo, who left last night’s game early and didn’t return.

Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Carlo wasn’t feeling “well,” but also seemed to allude to an injury, not sickness, so...yeah. Clear as mud, as NHL injury reports usually are.

Carlo joins what is becoming a pretty strong on-the-shelf lineup, already featuring Hampus Lindholm, Matt Grzelcyk, and David Pastrnak.

If you play Grzelcyk at forward, you’re only one guy away from a decent five!

Joking aside, the injury pile-up is concerning. The Bruins don’t have a ton left to play for, but is it too early to start sitting the Marchand, Bergeron, etc. type players?

Probably not.

Anyways, back at it on Thursday. The Islanders won last night, so the clinching will have to wait.

Today’s discussion topic

Chris Kreider scored his 50th goal last night, a remarkable number for a guy whose previous high was 28.

It got me looking at the league leaders, and poor Kreider’s career year is coming at a time where he won’t get much recognition in terms of awards voting.

I was particularly impressed by the numbers of Jonathan Huberdeau (105 points) and Kirill Kaprizov (89 points already in just his second season).

Anyone else jump out at you?