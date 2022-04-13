Johnny Beecher turns pro, signs ATO with Providence

A reinforcement is on the way for the Providence Bruins, and possibly for the big club as well.

2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher has decided to leave Michigan after his junior season and has signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with Providence.

Beecher was reportedly on the ice this morning in Providence; the P-Bruins don’t play again until Tuesday against Lehigh Valley.

Beecher hasn’t signed his entry-level contract yet, so the ATO appears to be a way to officially get him in the mix while those details are hashed out.

From Don Sweeney in the team’s press release:

“The Bruins and Johnny are leaving all options open with regards to his availability for the remainder of this season and playoffs. We will continue to communicate with his agent, Cam Stewart, while Johnny starts to play games and as we work towards finalizing his ELC.”

Beecher just turned 21 earlier this month, and recorded 15 points in 34 games on a pretty stacked Michigan team this season.