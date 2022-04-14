Preview: Bruins look to reset against Senators

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven
Know your enemy
- 27-40-6, 60PTS, 7th in Atlantic Division
- Brady Tkachuk: 70GP, 26G, 30A, 56PTS; Josh Norris: 57GP, 32G, 17A, 49PTS; Tim Stützle: 70GP, 17G, 30A, 47PTS
- Anton Forsberg: 18-16-3, 2.75 GAA, .917 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins look to clean up their game and bounce back against the Ottawa Senators tonight at the TD Garden.
- The B’s have dropped three of their last four games. Not to mention – the team remains shorthanded on defense and without David Pastrnak up front.
- In the Bruins’ last game on Tuesday, they had a chance to clinch a playoff berth. But the Bruins fell 4-2 to the St. Louis Blues and dropped their second consecutive game. There were defensive issues in the slot and some poor puck management that led to turnovers and odd-man rushes despite a strong start and lead from the B’s for half of the game.
- Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams. The Bruins are 3-0-0 against the Senators this season (3-2 win on Nov. 9, 2021, 2-0 win on Feb. 12, and 3-2 win on Feb. 19). For the B’s, all eight goals between the three games were scored by eight different players and the Bruins have outscored them 8-4.
- Injury updates: Brandon Carlo did not skate yesterday and is being further evaluated after leaving Tuesday’s game during the first period. Bruce Cassidy assumes Matt Grzelcyk will be available for tonight, as long as there are no residual setbacks from yesterday’s skate.
- It’s still uncertain when Hampus Lindholm or Pastrnak could be back. Both have been ruled out for tonight. Cassidy said those injuries have turned into “week-to-week” and he thought they’d be further along by now.
- One thing that is certain – the B’s desperately miss Pastrnak on the power play. Tuesday’s game was another fruitless night on the man-advantage. They’ve gone 0/18 in the last five games, with the last power-play goal on April 2.
- From yesterday’s practice, we’re likely to see some shuffling around among the forwards’ group. Most noticeably, Tomas Nosek slid up into Trent Frederic’s spot on the third line with Frederic and Anton Blidh being the odd-men during rushes. With the shift, Marc McLaughlin was on the fourth line and Jesper Froden slotted into the second line’s right wing. Frederic took a bad penalty in the second with some undisciplined play that led to the Blues’ tying goal on Tuesday.
- The Senators are 2-3-0 in their last five games, but 4-3-0 this month. They last played on Tuesday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 and sweeping their season series against them. Stutzle had a two-goal night, while Forsberg made 24 saves and allowed one goal on the power play.
- For the Sens, Stutzle is on a six-game point streak with three goals and five assists. Tkachuk has three goals and six assists in his last six games.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...