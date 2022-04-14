Bruins lines vs. Senators: Grzelcyk back in

The Boston Bruins will have a shuffled deck tonight against the Ottawa Senators as the team looks to get back on track.

Matt Grzelcyk returns to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game due to injury. He’ll pair with Josh Brown.

Brandon Carlo was ruled out for the game as he needs further evaluation after exiting the last game. With Carlo injured, Mike Reilly slides up to the first pairing with Charlie McAvoy. Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton round out the defense.

Bruce Cassidy will shake up his forwards’ group. Cassidy rolled out some changes during yesterday’s practice and those lines will stick for tonight’s game.

Cassidy mentioned that Trent Frederic’s game had been slipping and that he was talked to about it. During yesterday’s practice, Frederic did not take rushes with his third line and will be a healthy scratch. But overall, Cassidy believes the third line as a whole hasn’t had the best showing and put more of that blame on Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. He hopes the move to sit Frederic will get those two going a little bit.

With Frederic out, Tomas Nosek slides up to the third line’s left wing. Jesper Froden also slots into the second line’s right wing as Marc McLaughlin will center the fourth line. Froden last drew into the lineup on March 3 and has appeared in five games with the Bruins this season.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Froden

Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - McLaughlin - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Reilly - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Brown

Forbort - Clifton

Linus Ullmark gets the start