Brandon Bussi is off to quite a start, earns Player of the Week honors

Brandon Bussi is liking professional hockey just fine, thank you very much.

With his pro career just a week old, the newest Providence Bruins goalie was named CCM/AHL Player of the Week today.

Bussi, who was signed by the Bruins at the end of March, started two games for Providence last week and won them both.

Bussi made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Lehigh Valley last Saturday, then recorded his first professional shutout against Hershey.

In true AHL fashion, the wins came on back-to-back days, which makes Bussi’s performance even more impressive.

For those keeping score at home, Bussi is officially 2-0-0 with a 0.96 GAA and .964 save percentage.

I am not a scientist, but those are pretty good numbers to start an AHL career.

The P-Bruins are actually back in action on Tuesday night, so we’ll see if Bussi gets a chance to make it 3-for-3.

With Troy Grosenick traveling with the big club in Linus Ullmark’s absence, Bussi may get a decent run of games.

Congrats to the kid on a stellar debut!