Preview: Bruins look to flip the script on the Blues in St. Louis

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8 PM
Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
How to follow: ESPN+, Hulu, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: St. Louis Gametime
Know your enemy
- 46-20-10, 92 points, 2nd in the Central Division
- Vladimir Tarasenko: 33G-43A-76PTS; Robert Thomas: 18G-55A-73PTS; Pavel Buchnevich: 27G-42A-69PTS
- Ville Husso: 24-6-0, 2.44 GAA, .923 save percentage
Game notes
- In another quirk from the NHL’s scheduling team, the Bruins and Blues play each other again in a different city, just a week after their last meeting. That one ended up being a 4-2 St. Louis win.
- This is the first time the Bruins and Blues are playing in St. Louis since Game 6 of the 2019 Final, which went a lot better than Game 7.
- As a reminder, this is one of those not-NESN games, available exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.
- St. Louis has been on a tear as of late: the Blues are 9-0-1 in their last ten games. They’ve also scored 30 goals in their last five games. FIREPOWER!
- Like the Bruins, the Blues have locked up a playoff spot. They’re also all but locked into a first-round match-up with the Minnesota Wild, who are a point behind them. It’ll be a battle for home-ice advantage down the stretch.
- Ville Husso, who has seized control of the crease from Jordan Binnington, has won his last eight starts.
- The Bruins aren’t going to be getting any of their injured guys back for this road trip, and have another guy on the shelf too. Jesper Froden has a lower-body injury, so he’s out. Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak, and Hampus Lindholm aren’t on the trip, so they won’t be back until Saturday afternoon at home (at the earliest).
See ya tonight!
