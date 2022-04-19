Public Skate: Bruins vs. Blues

If it’s a Tuesday in April, it means the Bruins are playing the Blues!

Back at it in St. Louis. Ah, memories.

As you surely recall, the Bruins won a do-or-die game here back in 2019, then later that same night the news about David Ortiz getting shot came out.

Pretty wild evening, that was.

Anyways, 2019 is long gone, but the Bruins should still remember last week’s game. Hopefully they can improve upon that result.

If not, maybe just score a power play goal. Just for fun. Please?

Hopefully you’re able to tune in, even though this is a Hulu/NESN game. If you look around, perhaps you’ll be able to find it.

Perhaps.

