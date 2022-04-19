Recap: McAvoy’s OT goal gives Bruins a 3-2 win in St. Louis

asdf

Pavel Buchnevich continues his stellar play against the Bruins, cashing in on the power play to make it 1-0 Blues.

Power-play precision leads to an opening goal from Pavel Buchnevich.



@NHLpic.twitter.com/0ckB3H30PQ — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) April 20, 2022

Jake DeBrusk shows some nice hands to collect a loose puck and roof it past Ville Husso to make it a 1-1 game.

Jake DeBrusk continues his strong second half and ties the game: pic.twitter.com/V6jkOiV4u5 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 20, 2022

Taylor Hall finds some space in front of Husso and tips a Derek Forbort shot in to make it 2-1 Bruins.

Taylor Hall gives Boston the lead.



Hall deflects a shot from Derek Forbort past Husso.



2-1 game.



pic.twitter.com/X4auRHXAaR — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 20, 2022

The B’s looked like they were going to head into the third period with a lead, but a lost board battle led to a Robert Thomas goal with just two seconds left to make it a 2-2 game.

TRY AND STOP ROBERT THOMAS.



You can't. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/3KtonOhUjc — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 20, 2022

After a scoreless third period, the teams headed to overtime, where the Bruins wasted little time sending the home crowd home unhappy - courtesy of Charlie McAvoy.

Charlie McAvoy wins it for Boston.



Quite the win for Boston in St. Louis without Pastrnak & Lindholm.



pic.twitter.com/kOyTj4o9vD — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 20, 2022

Bruins WIN! 3-2 final.

Game notes

This was a pretty impressive win for the Bruins. After falling behind early, they limited St. Louis to just 14 shots in the second and third periods (plus zero in overtime). By comparison, the B’s had 17 shots in the second period alone.

The power play continues to be...not good. Just not good.

It was another great night for Jake DeBrusk, who scored in the second period then made a fantastic saucer pass to McAvoy for the game-winning goal.

Nick Foligno skated just 10:44 tonight, the lowest total on the Bruins.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Detroit Red Wings in regulation tonight, meaning the Bruins are just one point behind them for third in the Atlantic. The Lightning play the Maple Leafs on Thursday; the Leafs have five games left, while the Bruins and Lightning each have six.

A win on the road against a hot team, missing a couple of your big guns. Not a bad Tuesday!

The B’s are back in action Thursday in Pittsburgh, followed by back-to-backs Saturday and Sunday vs. the New York Rangers and at the Montreal Canadiens.