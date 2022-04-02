Bruins lines vs. Blue Jackets: Smith, Foligno back in

The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first game of the home-and-home tonight and will have Craig Smith and Nick Foligno back in the lineup.

Smith and Foligno will slot back in on their respected lines. Smith missed Thursday’s game due to illness and Foligno was out with a lower-body injury. Foligno will also be honored tonight for his 1,000th game in a pre-game ceremony.

Marc McLaughlin and Anton Blidh are the healthy scratches from last game with the two forwards’ return.

Based on pairings from this morning’s skate, Mike Reilly will stay on the third pairing. Derek Forbort will slot back in to round out the defense.

There’s some good news moving forward for the Bruins defense out of practice today. Josh Brown, who was injured on Thursday, skated this morning. Hopefully he’ll be worked back into the defensive pairings soon to get another look at him.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Smith

Foligno – Tomas Nosek – Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Forbort – Reilly

Jeremy Swayman gets the start