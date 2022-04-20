Morning Skate: Farming

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was a nice win for the Bruins in St. Louis last night, beating a Blues team that has been on quite a heater as of late.

It ended up being a nice night organizationally too, as the Providence Bruins beat Lehigh Valley, 5-4 (also in overtime).

The game was a big one (relatively speaking) for a few reasons:

Johnny Beecher scored his first two professional goals, including the game-winning goal in OT.

Georgii Merkulov scored his first professional goal.

Brandon Bussi won again.

NOT BAD.

Here’s Merkulov’s goal:

And Beecher’s OT winner, which...probably should have been saved, but that’s OK:

Beecher for the W pic.twitter.com/PuPuCzW7rH — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 20, 2022

Overall, two games, two wins. Can’t beat that.

The three new guys continue to impress, which is great - Providence should be fun to watch down the stretch.

Today’s discussion topic

I noticed this evening that the Florida Panthers have won ten games in a row and have the same number of points as Colorado, but it’s been the Avs who have been talked about as the One True Wagon this year.

Your thoughts on Florida? Team to beat in the East, paper tiger, or somewhere in between?