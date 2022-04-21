Preview: Bruins wrap up brief road trip with a stop in Pittsburgh

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Pensburgh
Know your enemy
- 43-23-11, 97 points, 3rd in the Metropolitan Division
- Sidney Crosby: 29G-51A-80PTS; Jake Guentzel: 37G-41A-78PTS; Kris Letang: 8G-55A-63PTS
- Casey DeSmith: 8-5-5, 2.89 GAA, .907 save percentage
Game notes
- Seems like the Bruins are just playing the same teams every few days now, eh? Just five days after a 2-1 Bruins win at the Garden, the two teams will do it again in Pittsburgh.
- Much like the Bruins, the Penguins are locked in a battle for playoff seeding. While they had a decent cushion for a while, a good run of form by the Capitals has shrunk the Pens’ lead to just a point (with a game in hand).
- The Penguins are dealing with injuries as well, with starting goalie Tristan Jarry on the shelf for a couple of weeks (at least). Evgeni Malkin will be out tonight as well, as he’s still serving a four-game suspension for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki.
- The Bruins will once again be without Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak, and Linus Ullmark. It looks like Ullmark will be back this weekend, but the jury is out on the other two.
- You know what tonight would be a nice night for? A power play goal for the Bruins! One can dream.
- Including tonight, the Bruins have six games left - four of those six will be against playoff teams (Pittsburgh, New York, Florida, Toronto).
See ya tonight!
