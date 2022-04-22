Morning Skate: Punchless

Hey, at least it’s Friday!

The Bruins didn’t exactly send you into the weekend in a good mood with last night’s loss, a frustrating loss that continued the Bruins’ recent run of ups and downs.

Offensive struggles have been the name of the game for the Bruins in recent weeks, both on the power play and overall.

While they had a nice burst of offense at the end of March, the Bruins have only scored more than three goals in a game once this month.

Putting up five a game isn’t necessary to win, but 2-1’s and 3-2’s aren’t always going to get it none.

We know that David Pastrnak’s absence is big for the Bruins’ offense, but there’s a larger issue on his former line: Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron have both gone cold as ice.

Marchand hasn’t scored since April 2, and is now goalless in nine games in a row. It doesn’t help that he has just two assists this month either.

Bergeron is doing a bit better, with two goals in his last eight games, but...yeah. With your best scorer on the shelf, someone’s gotta pick up the slack.

To this point, that hasn’t happened.

Anyways, what’s on tap for the weekend?

Today’s discussion topic

I’ve probably asked this before, but cut me some slack, there are only so many topics.

After watching the last two games, it got me thinking: do you prefer when the road team wears the colors and the home team wears white?