Recap: Pastrnak scores in return to help Bruins defeat Rangers, 3-1

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1, today at the TD Garden as David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark returned to the lineup and immediately impacted the B’s game.

With the win, the Bruins are now one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division.

Pastrnak recorded a goal and assist to reach 500 career points in the win. He opened the scoring in the first period’s final minute off a rush created by Lindholm.

Both Pastrnak and Lindholm brought a renewed energy to the Bruins’ game and gave the team chances early on. As the first period was filled with back-and-forth puck possession on both sides, it was Lindholm’s strong breakout that led to the first goal.

Although the B’s led 1-0 after the first, it was a pretty evenly-played 20 minutes. The Bruins also had two power plays during the frame, both of which were futile. The power play did look better as they progressed and made use of Patrice Bergeron in the bumper spot. Both advantages were able to get decent shots on Igor Shesterkin, but still couldn’t find the finish.

The Bruins carried over the energy from the first period and got on the board fast in the second, extending their lead just over a minute into the middle frame. The second line’s efforts in the defensive zone sent Taylor Hall on a breakaway, as Pastrnak picked up the puck in the slot to get it over to Erik Haula who sent Hall up ice.

The B’s took control of the game and outshot the Rangers 18-10 in the second period. The Bruins had strong offensive-zone coverage and D-to-D movement while driving to the net and taking shots from high-danger areas.

But that’s not to say that New York didn’t have their chances. Linus Ullmark, in his return from injury, jumped back into action right where he left off. He made two huge glove saves on Mika Zibanejad and Frank Vatrano during the period and continued to make timely saves.

The Rangers bounced back with an early third-period, power-play goal. Already on the advantage and with a delayed penalty call on Brandon Carlo, Zibanejad fired a one-timer past Ullmark.

The Bruins had a hard time getting going with back-to-back penalties, but Jake DeBrusk and Curtis Lazar both played aggressively on the kill to shift momentum. It also helped that Ullmark’s game remained focus with help from his defense.

Trent Frederic cushioned the Bruins’ lead on a rebound from the third line’s efforts to attack in close midway through the third period. The Bruins held onto the two-goal lead in the final minutes with the Rangers pressing Ullmark to beat New York, 3-1.

The B’s hit the road to complete back-to-back games and will face the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow at 7 pm.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 19:25 of the first period.

Off a rush started by Lindholm, in the slot, Charlie McAvoy slid the puck over to Pastrnak low inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Shesterkin. 1-0 Bruins.

Lots to like right here.

Second period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 1:07 of the second period.

From the Bruins’ blue line, Haula set a forwarding pass to Hall where he powered into the offensive zone on a breakaway and let a wrist shot off in the slot that flew over Shesterkin’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

Had 'em Hall the way.

Third period:

The Rangers cut into their deficit at 2:58 of the third period on the power play.

On a delayed penalty call while on the power play, Chris Kreider found Zibanejad at the goal line to put a one-timer past Ullmark. 2-1 game.

Laf

Kreids

Laf

Kreids

Mika

The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 9:37 of the third period.

In the slot, Frederic found Craig Smith’s rebound where his one-timer snuck past Shesterkin as it bounced off him and into the net. Final score: 3-1 Bruins.