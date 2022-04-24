Recap: Bergeron, Haula pace Bruins to a 5-3 win over the Canadiens in Montreal

Fresh off of a matinee home win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Bruins kept the good vibes coming with a 5-3 win over the Canadiens in Montreal.

After a strong effort behind the net from Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron pounces on a loose puck to make it 1-0 Bruins.

Brad Marchand’s effort leads to Patrice Bergeron’s opening goal: pic.twitter.com/IPXrQmAsWq — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 24, 2022

After being awarded a penalty shot, Erik Haula goes with the ol’ fake out, then beats Sam Montembeault to make it 2-0 Bruins.

THE HAULA FAMER WITH THE GREATEST PENALTY SHOT GOAL OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/6YgG1xyNDI — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 25, 2022

Josh Anderson collects a loose puck and slides it under Jeremy Swayman to make it 2-1 Bruins early in the second.

Jeff Petry drives the puck in, and Josh Anderson cleans up the rebound! pic.twitter.com/yvL6I3qgxY — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 25, 2022

A few minutes after Anderson’s goal, Haula does not whiff on the puck this time, striking again to make it 3-1 Bruins.

Erik Haula scores again - with Tomas Nosek setting things up with a crisp feed.



3-1 Bruins.



pic.twitter.com/YQLlqk4bQg — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 25, 2022

With the teams playing 4-on-4 after matching minors for Marchand and Anderson, Charlie McAvoy cashes in to make it 4-1 Bruins.

Chuckie lets it soar to bring the score to 4 pic.twitter.com/OOdGyi0h0E — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 25, 2022

The Bruins were in control, but a penalty early in the third period gave Montreal life, and Mike Hoffman cashed in to make it 4-2 Bruins.

Whew, a bullet from Mike Hoffman ends the Habs power play in just three seconds. pic.twitter.com/8QnWJE5Y3E — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 25, 2022

Just four minutes later, Nick Suzuki cut the Bruins’ lead to one, making it 4-3 Bruins halfway through the third.

Nick Suzuki cuts the Bruins lead down to just one goal with his 21st of the season! pic.twitter.com/P88g8Ax3Ji — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 25, 2022

The Habs would press late in the third period, but a few good stops from Swayman kept the Bruins’ lead intact.

Bergeron finished things off with an empty-net goal with six seconds, sending the Bruins to a 5-3 win and a perfect weekend!

