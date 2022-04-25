Morning Skate: Countdown

Welcome to the last week in April, folks!

The Bruins had themselves quite a weekend, taking four points out of four with wins over the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

Obviously the two games had different intensity levels, different levels of importance, etc. However, they count just the same, and it was four big points for the B’s.

Sunday is normally a sleepy day on the NHL calendar, but we’re down to the business end of the season - and last night was a wild one.

Along with the Bruins’ win over Montreal:

Tampa and Florida combined for 12 goals, eight of them from the Bolts.

The Leafs beat Washington in overtime, 4-3.

Alex Ovechkin left that Leafs-Caps game with an injury.

So much for the season winding down quietly!

Tampa’s win kept their cushion over the Bruins at three points with three games left (for each team).

That, combined with Washington’s loss, appears to have us edging closer and closer to a first-round matchup between the Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Still, a lot can change in these last few games.

Today’s discussion topic

This isn’t really a question, but the Bruins haven’t scored a PPG since approximately 1983.

Discuss.