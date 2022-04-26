Projected Bruins lines vs. Panthers: Pastrnak, Lindholm in

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Florida Panthers and do not look like they will be resting any players for the game.

Per today’s practice lines from The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, David Pastrnak slotted into his normal second-line spot and Hampus Lindholm paired back up with Charlie McAvoy. Both Pastrnak and Lindholm sat out for the tail end of the back-to-back this past weekend. They returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing several games due to injury.

With the two in, Mike Reilly and Marc McLaughlin will be the odd-men out from Sunday’s game and Tomas Nosek will slide down to center the fourth line.

Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.

Here’s how the lineup is projected to look tonight:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Reilly - Brown

Ullmark gets the start