Projected Bruins lines vs. Panthers: Pastrnak, Lindholm in

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Florida Panthers and do not look like they will be resting any players for the game.
Per today’s practice lines from The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, David Pastrnak slotted into his normal second-line spot and Hampus Lindholm paired back up with Charlie McAvoy. Both Pastrnak and Lindholm sat out for the tail end of the back-to-back this past weekend. They returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing several games due to injury.
With the two in, Mike Reilly and Marc McLaughlin will be the odd-men out from Sunday’s game and Tomas Nosek will slide down to center the fourth line.
Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.
Here’s how the lineup is projected to look tonight:
Lines:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Pastrnak
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Defensive pairings:
Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Reilly - Brown
