Providence Bruins to kick off 2022 playoffs on Monday night against Bridgeport

The Providence Bruins had already clinched a playoff spot, as Dan covered for you yesterday.

Last night, the team announced the schedule for its first-round series against the Bridgeport Islanders, the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders (in case you couldn’t guess by the name).

As the higher seed, the P-Bruins will host the first game of the best-of-three series on Monday night.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 2: Bruins vs. Islanders, 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 4: Bruins @ Islanders, 7 PM

Friday, May 6: Bruins vs. Islanders, 7:05 PM (if necessary)

The Bruins and Islanders split the season series with six wins apiece; two of those Bruins wins came in a shootout.

The Bruins do still have three games left in the regular season, with games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Given the fact that their playoff spot and playoff seeding are already wrapped up, it might give the big club a few more AHL call-up options for their own Friday night game against Toronto.