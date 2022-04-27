P-Bruins reward Eduards Tralmaks with a one-year AHL contract

The Providence Bruins are keeping a solid offensive contributor on the books for next season, as the team announced earlier this week that forward Eduards Tralmaks has signed a one-year contract good for the 2022-2023 season.

Tralmaks started the year with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, where he recorded a hat trick in his first game.

He ended up with four goals and three assists in just two ECHL games, spending the rest of the season in the AHL.

Tralmaks had himself a solid rookie season in the AHL, recording 14 goals and 13 assists in 51 games.

The 14 goals (thus far) has Tralmaks tied for fourth-most on the team — pretty good when you consider he was still playing NCAA hockey in 2021.

He also had four points (2G, 2A) in an eight-game cameo for Providence at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

While Tralmaks is from Latvia, he’s turning himself into a true New Englander: he played his college hockey at the University of Maine, played ECHL hockey in Maine, and now plies his trade in Rhode Island.

He’s gotta have a regular Dunkin order at this point, right?