Recap: Bruins shut out Sabres, 5-0, on Bergeron’s hat trick

The Boston Bruins blanked the Buffalo Sabres, 5-0, tonight at the TD Garden on a milestone night for Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron netted career goals No. 398, 399 and 400 in the win with his hat trick.

The night also saw the power play score twice after a 12-game drought and David Pastrnak reach 40 goals this season.

Additionally, Linus Ullmark recorded his first shutout of the season and made 37 saves in his 26th win this year.

The first period ended scoreless. The Sabres outshot the Bruins, 10-6, in the frame and the B’s were missing passes that would have easily had them up in the 20 minutes. It also looked like it was going to be another night that the power play couldn’t get any momentum going.

But the game turned around in the second period as Bergeron scored a pair of 5v5 goals. Both goals were earned from a net-front presence that the Bruins were able to find their finish on. His second goal was unsuccessfully challenged for offsides by Buffalo.

Early in the third period, the B’s broke through on their fourth power play of the night. Pastrnak put the Bruins up 3-0 as he headed to the slot and effortlessly slid a backhander past Dustin Tokarski.

For the second time, Buffalo unsuccessfully challenged offsides on the Bruins’ third goal and was assessed a double minor.

The Bruins capitalized on the power play, again, this time with Taylor Hall stationed at the top of the paint to tip in a rebound. 4-0 Bruins.

Bergeron capped off his hat-trick night on his 400th career goal after winning a face-off and heading to the slot to receive a feed from Charlie McAvoy.

Final score: 5-0 Bruins.

The Bruins close out the regular season tomorrow on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7pm. The game could be a potential preview of the first round, as the Bruins are now one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. We’ll just have to wait and see how everything plays out!

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 6:16 of the second period.

After attempts from Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk, Bergeron picked up a rebound at the top of the paint to put a low shot past Tokarski. 1-0 Bruins.

First of the game.



398th of his career.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/gtKRtRVG4O — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022

The Bruins extended their lead at 12:29 of the second period on Bergeron’s second goal of the night.

From behind the net, DeBrusk found Bergeron in the slot where he put a quick wrist shot past Tokarski’s blocker. Buffalo challenged the goal for offsides, but the goal was ruled good. 2-0 Bruins.

Second of the game.



399th of his career...#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/d6PaucQqin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins netted their first power-play goal of the night at 2:11 of the third period.

Marchand found Pastrnak in the slot where he slid a backhander past Tokarski. Buffalo challenged offsides for the second time but yet again, it was ruled good. The Sabres were given a double minor and the Bruins remained on the power play. 3-0 Bruins.

Second career 40-goal campaign for 88 ✅ pic.twitter.com/XdVoLZxdYu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 4:16 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night.

Pastrnak threw a wrist shot on net from the high slot. Hall tipped the initial shot and then potted in the rebound. 4-0 Bruins.

Bergeron completed his hat trick at 17:47 of the third period.

McAvoy hit Bergeron with a pass in the slot where with a screen from a Buffalo defender, let a quick snap shot fly past Tokarski’s blocker. Final score: 5-0 Bruins.