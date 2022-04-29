The Bruins will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs

It went right down to the wire, but we finally have a first-round opponent for the B’s!

The Bruins finished the season as the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, meaning they’ll meet the Metro-winning Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

While many of us are sick of the Bruins playing the Maple Leafs in the playoffs, Bruins-Hurricanes match-ups are becoming something of a tradition too — this will be the third time in four seasons that these two teams play each other in the postseason.

The Bruins won both of the prior series: a 4-1 win in Bubble Hockey in 2020, and a 4-0 sweep in the Conference Final in 2019.

If you go back a bit further, the Hurricanes beat the favored Bruins in the second round in 2009.

In more recent history, the Bruins put up a goose egg against Carolina this season, losing all three games (and scoring just one goal).

Still, we know these aren't the same Bruins as those two recent Carolina games, so...a new season begins!

While we're at least spared the chaos of a Bruins-Leafs series, now we have to sit through and obnoxious Twitter account, that siren thing...win some, lose some, I guess.

The current rumor is that Game 1 will be Monday; if that's the case, we might be looking at a weekend home game for the B's.

Stay tuned!