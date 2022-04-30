The Providence Bruins got their moment meeting the Leafs, and now the Boston Bruins begin their hunt.

The NHL begins the playoffs on Monday night, with the full schedule being released just after the west coast games finished up, and Boston’s route through the Canes starts bright and early as the opening game of the playoffs.

The Schedule is as follows:

May 2nd, Monday: Bruins at Carolina, 7pm EST May 4th, Wednesday: Bruins at Carolina, 7pm EST May 6th, Friday: Hurricanes at Boston, 7pm EST May 8th, Sunday: Hurricanes at Boston, 12:30pm(!?) EST May 10th, Tuesday: Bruins at Carolina, TBA May 12th, Thursday: Hurricanes at Boston, TBA May 14th, Saturday: Bruins at Carolina, TBA

This series will be broadcast locally on NESN, as they have rights for the first round.

Elsewhere in the United States (and possibly in New England too), the series will be shown on ESPN and TNT, while SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS will hold the broadcast in Canada.

All standard stuff as you would expect: The Bruins start on the road and will have to deal with the Canes’ home ice advantage.

Everything seems pretty normal minus that head-scratcher game 4 start time. Maybe it’s just me, but matinee playoff hockey seems cursed. Something weird will happen in that game, you mark my words.

Anyway, our stage is set. Let’s get ready to face one of the better teams in the Metro for Lord Stanley and eternal glory.