Preview: It’s Bruins vs. Blue Jackets, Round 2

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Jackets Cannon
Know your enemy
- 32-32-5, 69 points, 6th in the Metropolitan Division
- Patrik Laine: 25G-26A-51PTS; Oliver Bjorkstrand: 24G-26A-50PTS; Jakub Voracek: 5G-44A-49PTS
- Elvis Merzlikins: 22-18-5, 3.41 GAA, .902 save percentage
Game notes
- A familiar foe! The Bruins and Blue Jackets face each other for the second time in 48 hours. Different city, different arena, same match-up.
- Saturday night’s game was pretty tight until the Bruins pulled away late, with Columbus mainly kept in the game by the strong play of Elvis Merzlikins.
- Tonight’s game is the first of a four-game road trip for the Bruins, who will also visit Detroit (Tuesday), Tampa (Friday), and Washington (Sunday matinee).
- After he appeared to be hitting a bit of a skid, Jake DeBrusk has found his rhythm again — the forward has goals in four consecutive games, putting up 4G-2A-6PTS totals in that span.
- DeBrusk isn’t the only Bruin on a hot streak: Erik Haula is on quite a run, with ten points (4G, 6A) in his last six games.
- Given the fact that the Bruins are facing back-to-backs tonight and tomorrow, Bruce Cassidy alluded to some lineup shuffling on Sunday, namely in the shape of rotating some guys into the mix to keep people fresh. Cassidy noted that Josh Brown will play either tonight or tomorrow, possibly with Hampus Lindholm. Anton Blidh may draw in as well.
- Craig Smith is reportedly a game-time decision tonight after a hit on Saturday night left him a bit shaken up. If he’s out, expect Marc McLaughlin to get another look.
- Linus Ullmark will start tonight, with Jeremy Swayman starting tomorrow in Detroit.
See ya tonight!
