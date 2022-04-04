Bruins lines vs. Columbus: Smith should be good to go

Heading into tonight’s game in Columbus, the one question facing the Bruins’ forward corps was about the health of Craig Smith, who was banged up after Saturday’s win.

Based on the morning skate, it appears that Smith will be good to go tonight, meaning the Bruins should see minimal changes.

Joshua Brown appears set to draw in on defense, something Bruce Cassidy alluded to on Sunday; Derek Forbort will be the odd-man out in that case.

With the caveat of “things are subject to change,” here’s what to expect tonight:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Joshua Brown

Linus Ullmark will start in net.

If, for whatever reason, Smith ends up being unable to go, Marc McLaughlin is likely the one who will draw back in.