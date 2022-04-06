Morning Skate: Setback

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins suffered a bit of a setback last night, losing to a Detroit team that isn't very good.

The generally sloppy play that we've seen from this team for stretches this season crept back into their game last night, and Detroit made them pay.

Of course, it was also the second game in two nights, so...these things happen.

Probably best to not freak out too much.

Bruce Cassidy pointed to many issues after the game, including defensive lapses and the lack of a timely save.

The B's are now free from game action until Friday night in Tampa, and they could use the rest.

Ideally, Hampus Lindholm's knee injury exit was more of a precaution than anything, but you always get nervous with those leg-bend injuries.

Elsewhere, the Leafs blew a four-goal lead and lost in OT, so we can enjoy that (kind of, since they did get a point).

Today's discussion topic

While decent on the season, the Bruins' power play has been sluggish of late.

What's the issue, and how do you address it?