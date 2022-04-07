Morning Skate: Waiting

Thursday!

One more game-less day for YOUR Boston Bruins, who will be back at it in Tampa tomorrow night.

Tampa played Washington in its game in hand on the B’s last night, and they were losing 4-2 while I was putting this together.

Did that result hold? I guess I could have waited to find out, but...long day.

Anyways, if that result does hold, Friday night’s tilt will be a battle for sole possession of third place in the Atlantic, which would currently mean a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Of course, there’s still plenty of hockey to be played, and it’s likely that the Bruins, Leafs, and Lightning will continue to flip-flop around in those three spots.

Elsewhere, the Bruins didn’t issue any official updates on the conditions of Hampus Lindholm, Trent Frederic, or David Pastrnak, so I guess we’ll wait in see.

It did seem like Lindholm’s injury may not have been as bad as some feared, but nothing confirmed in that regard.

Anyways, another day has arrived. What’s on tap?

Today’s discussion topic

Just for the sake of discussion: would you rather the Bruins finish in that second/third Atlantic spot and play Toronto/Tampa in the first round, or go the Wild Card route?

At this point, given the gaps between both Florida and Carolina and the Bruins and Capitals, it seems like that’d mean a date with Carolina.

Discuss.