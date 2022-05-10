Preview: Bruins and Hurricanes return to Raleigh for Game 5

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
How to follow: NESN, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- Tony “Definitely Not Mad” DeAngelo: 0G-5A-5PTS; Nino Niederreiter: 3G-1A-4PTS; Vincent Trocheck: 2G-2A-4PTS
- Antti Raanta: 1-1-0, 2.41 GAA, .928 save percentage
Game notes
- Back in Raleigh! The Bruins return to PNC Arena in much better shape than when they left, now faced with a best-of-three series.
- While the shorthanded blue line played admirably in Game 4, the Bruins would sure like to see one of their two big defensemen back in the mix tonight. While the status of each remains up in the air, Hampus Lindholm appears to be closer to returning. I can’t imagine McAvoy will have tested out of protocol already, but stranger things have happened.
- The Bruins had decent stretches of good 5v5 play in the first two games in Raleigh, but frequently found themselves down by multiple goals, which isn’t a great way to win on the road. A fast start would be wonderful, but even if the Bruins allow the first goal (something they’ve loved doing in this series), limiting the damage is key.
- The B’s likely can’t count on Carolina taking a whopping nine penalties again tonight, but the power play has at least become an asset again (kind of, at least). Confidence matters on the power play, so hopefully a couple of big goals in Game 4 has those units trending in the right direction.
- Tony DeAngelo, who threw multiple hissy fits and generally embarrassed himself on Sunday, has decided that the much louder crowd in Carolina will be a key factor tonight. He’s definitely not mad though. Not at all. You’re mad.
- After Antti Raanta returned in Game 4, it appears likely we’ll see him again tonight. Frederik Andersen isn’t ready yet, and while Pyotr Kochetkov filled in just fine, it’s not like Raanta was bad in Game 4.
Okay, did you get all that? Try not to go down by multiple goals. Maybe score first. Simple!
See ya tonight!
