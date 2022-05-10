Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5

Game 5 is here, folks!

You could argue that the Bruins have a degree of momentum after Game 4, but things are always a little different away from home.

Given the number of silly penalties Carolina took Sunday, plus the general goofiness displayed by DeAngelo, among others, you’d like to think the Bruins could really turn up the heat by scoring first.

That’d be nice, at least.

Regardless, the one thing the Bruins cannot do: shoot themselves in the foot and start taking the same silly penalties. Just stay out of the box.

Okay, that’s my pep talk.

Discuss.