Recap: Bruins force a Game 7 with 5-2 win over Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins staved off elimination yesterday and forced a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-2 win in Game 6 at the TD Garden.

Secondary scoring played a huge factor in the win, as Bruce Cassidy shuffled his forwards’ group back to what he felt worked during the regular season.

Brad Marchand netted a goal, but the Bruins also saw scoring from Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula - who registered his first of the series. The fourth line also contributed on two goals with Curtis Lazar’s empty-netter and assists on Derek Forbort’s tally.

It was another successful night for special teams, capitalizing on the power play and killing off five of six penalties.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves in the win for his third postseason victory.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring 46 seconds into the second period.

Connor Clifton hit Marchand with a forwarding pass at the far blue line where inside the right-wing circle, he lifted a wrist shot over Antti Raanta’s glove shoulder. 1-0 Bruins.

For the first time all season, the Bruins strike first against the Hurricanes.



Brad Marchand makes it 1-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/dN9zCmq2ib — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 13, 2022

The Bruins extended their lead at 18:04 of the second period on the power play.

Coyle found the loose puck from David Pastrnak’s blast to put a quick shot past Raanta’s glove out front. 2-0 Bruins.

Coyle got it cookin' pic.twitter.com/oEbrCUS0Pj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 13, 2022

Third period:

The Hurricanes bounced back at 3:24 of the second period.

Seth Jarvis found Andrei Svechnikov low inside the left-wing circle where he beat Swayman’s blocker. 2-1 game.

Exactly what we needed! pic.twitter.com/b9jh1e4bO7 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 13, 2022

The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 7:08 of the third period.

In the slot, Haula got his stick just enough on Charlie McAvoy’s shot out front to redirect it past Raanta. 3-1 Bruins.

This one made Haula the difference. pic.twitter.com/n3GPG5X9Nu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 13, 2022

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 10:43 of the third period.

From the blue line, Forbort sent a wrist shot on net with traffic out front that blasted past Raanta’s glove. 4-1 Bruins.

The return of Scorebort. pic.twitter.com/uyIejnuWYa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 13, 2022

The Bruins added an empty-net goal from Lazar in the neutral zone at 15:43 of the third period. 5-1 Bruins.

The Hurricanes scored on the power play at 17:30 of the third period.

Martin Necas fed a pass to Svechnikov inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer past Swayman - his second goal of the night. Final score: 5-2 Bruins.

Game notes: