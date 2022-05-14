Preview: Bruins and Hurricanes square off one more time in Game 7

Just the facts
When: Today, 4:30 PM
Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
How to follow: NESN, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- Tony Deangelo: 1G-7A-8PTS; Vincent Trocheck: 3G-4A-7PTS; Jaccob Slavin: 2G-4A-6PTS
- Antti Raanta: 2-2-0, 2.46 GAA, .926 save percentage
Game notes
- Do we even need a preview at this point? These two teams are facing off for the seventh game in a row. We pretty much know everything by now. Let’s just fast-forward to game time.
- As a reminder, the Bruins and Hurricanes were dealt the weird 4:30 PM start time — Toronto and Tampa get the primetime slot with three Game 7s on the night.
- Both teams should be able to ice full-strength lineups tonight after an injury-free Game 6. It remains to be seen what Bruce Cassidy will do with his lineup. Given the Game 6 win, it’s probably best to not do too much tinkering, but who knows?
- This will be the Bruins’ first Game 7 since the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. That game didn’t go well, but it was also on home ice, so...maybe the road setting will help turn things around?
- In the first three games in Raleigh, the Bruins have taken too many penalties and fallen behind early and often. Even eliminating one of those struggles would go a long way toward providing a different result.
See ya this afternoon!
