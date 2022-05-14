 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Bruins and Hurricanes square off one more time in Game 7

This one’s for all the marbles!

By Dan.Ryan
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Just the facts

When: Today, 4:30 PM

Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

How to follow: NESN, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Rival SBN site: Canes Country

Know your enemy

  • Tony Deangelo: 1G-7A-8PTS; Vincent Trocheck: 3G-4A-7PTS; Jaccob Slavin: 2G-4A-6PTS
  • Antti Raanta: 2-2-0, 2.46 GAA, .926 save percentage

Game notes

  • Do we even need a preview at this point? These two teams are facing off for the seventh game in a row. We pretty much know everything by now. Let’s just fast-forward to game time.
  • As a reminder, the Bruins and Hurricanes were dealt the weird 4:30 PM start time — Toronto and Tampa get the primetime slot with three Game 7s on the night.
  • Both teams should be able to ice full-strength lineups tonight after an injury-free Game 6. It remains to be seen what Bruce Cassidy will do with his lineup. Given the Game 6 win, it’s probably best to not do too much tinkering, but who knows?
  • This will be the Bruins’ first Game 7 since the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. That game didn’t go well, but it was also on home ice, so...maybe the road setting will help turn things around?
  • In the first three games in Raleigh, the Bruins have taken too many penalties and fallen behind early and often. Even eliminating one of those struggles would go a long way toward providing a different result.

See ya this afternoon!

