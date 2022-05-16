Morning Skate: Next chapter

Welcome to Monday, folks!

With the Bruins season coming to an end on Saturday, we’ve entered the dreaded downtime: the offseason.

Apologies for the lack of coverage over the course of the latter parts of the series — my wife had our second child a week ago today, and then we got whacked with a sick toddler and some COVID scares.

Not a peaceful week at the ranch, to say the least.

Anyways, we hope to have some season-ending content to come in the coming weeks, though for now, I’m sure many of you are happy to take a break from an ending that. while not entirely unexpected, was disappointing.

Every offseason brings changes, but for the Bruins, they’re facing their third consecutive offseason of major question marks.

Last year, the focus was on whether or not Tuukka Rask would return and what David Krejci would decide to do; the year before, Zdeno Chara’s status was up in the air.

No one here needs reminding of whose future is in the spotlight this summer,

There’s an argument to be made that Don Sweeney’s future hangs in the balance this summer too, but that’s far less certain than Patrice Bergeron needing to make a decision.

Should be an interesting few months!

Today’s discussion topic

Other than Bergeron’s future, what’s your biggest item on the Bruins’ offseason to-do list?