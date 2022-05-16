Jakub Zboril signed to two year, $2.275 million extension

Though his season was halted prematurely by an ACL Tear, Jakub Zboril showed exceptional promise as a depth defenseman this year, and the Bruins noticed, announcing today that they have extended Z to a 2 year contract worth about $1.137 million AAV on the cap.

Jakub Zboril reacts to his two-year contract extension and provides an update on his rehab from knee surgery: "I am [excited]. Especially after getting injured, seeing that the team still believes in me, that's a huge deal for me." pic.twitter.com/GuXOqQfaCH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2022

Zboril was indeed part of That Draft™ and living up to That Draft™ has unfortunately become the albatross that three players were saddled with until they retire, but honestly if he can show the analytical prowess and low-key physical prowess that got him to the show, I think there’s a good chance he could stick around for a good while. Being a hair over a million for the next couple of years doesn’t hurt either.

So welcome back Jakub Zboril to the Boston Bruins! Get healthy, get rested, and get ready for October!