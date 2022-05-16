As the B’s are out of the playoffs, likely many players have been contacted by their respective countries’ federations in order for them to join the IIHF World Championships which are currently ongoing in Helsinki and Tampere in Finland. One such player to take their team up on it is Jeremy Swayman, a longtime vet of the US National team system, who joined the team today:

Currently, the USA is nursing a tenuous position at 3rd in Group B after getting their heads rocked by Finland, who’s riding a little home turf magic. Given that Team USA’s goalies are Jon Gillies and Strauss Mann and neither have...been ideal, I can only imagine Swayman’s presence will be welcomed by the Americans.

The IIHF World Championships as per usual are streamed on TSN or on NHL Network in the states. Team USA’s next game is against the UK, and that game begins at 9:20 EST.

Good luck to Jeremy at the World Championships!