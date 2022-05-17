Morning Skate: Signs

Yesterday was “break-up day” for the Bruins, as the team and its players held the annual end-of-season media availability.

There are always injury nuggets (a dislocated shoulder for Matt Grzelcyk, possible AC joint surgery for Brad Marchand) and other topics, including Patrice Bergeron shooting down the idea of playing for another team.

The hardest part of the day’s proceedings was hearing David Pastrnak talk about how difficult the whole season had been for him:

David Pastrnak meets with the media on Monday to look back on the #NHLBruins 2021-22 season and the injury he dealt with late in the year: pic.twitter.com/36Metd7lDj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2022

Hopefully, Pastrnak can take some time this offseason to find both physical healing and some peace.

The Bruins announced a few bits of business yesterday too, including a new contract for Jakub Zboril and a entry-level contract for Johnny Beecher.

Beecher, you may remember, joined the P-Bruin on an ATO after his Michigan season ended.

It’ll be interesting to see what he can do with a full rookie camp and training camp under his belt.

Today’s discussion topic

The second round starts tonight - who are your picks for each series?

Or are you a “Bruins are out, I tune out” type? That’s fine too, we accept all types.