Another Bruin takes to the World Championships to begin their offseason, this time it’s David Pastrnak, who will be re-joining David Krejci with the Czech Republic!

Pastrnak led the Boston Bruins in overall goals this year, and was tied with Brad Marchand for team lead in 5v5 goals, as well as being third in the generally useful stats (shot attempts, unblocked or otherwise, and quality attempts), all of this done in spite of a horrific family tragedy. He was playing lightly hurt while with the B’s in the playoffs, but it doesn’t seem to have been that serious.

I can only imagine Pasta’s smiling face will be a welcome sight in red and white; most Czech fans aren’t happy with how the national team’s done so far at this tourney (most recently a 2-1 loss to Austria, the first one they’ve ever coughed up to Die Adler von Österreich), so I can only imagine they’ll be ecstatic to see him give a booster shot to their offense.

The IIHF Worlds are on TSN and NHL Network, for those who’ve missed them so far.

Good luck to Pasta, turn Czechia’s fortunes around!