Preview: Bruins and Hurricanes kick off the first round in Raleigh

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
How to follow: NESN, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- Sebastian Aho: 37G-44A-81PTS; Andrei Svechnikov: 30G-39A-69PTS; Teuvo Teravainen: 22G-43A-65PTS
- Antti Raanta: 15-5-4, 2.45 GAA, .912 save percentage
Game notes
- A new season begins! While plenty will be pointing to the Canes’ dominance over the Bruins during the regular season, the playoffs are a whole different animal - or so the Bruins hope.
- Per Sara Civian of The Athletic, Frederik Andersen will not be in net for the Canes tonight, as he’s still recovering from a recent injury. Antti Raanta, who was part of Carolina’s Jennings-winning tandem this season, will probably start, but rookie Pyotr Kochetkov has a chance of seeing the crease too.
- While there are plenty of reasons to be pessimistic about this match-up following the regular beatings, the Bruins’ website noted that the B’s have the fifth-most points in the NHL since the two teams last met (25-10-2).
- Other than the Andersen injury, both teams should be heading into this series mostly healthy. After resting some guys down the stretch, the Bruins should be good to go.
- After a stellar run of form to end the regular season, Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Linus Ullmark will be his Game 1 starter.
- Plenty has changed since then so it’s kind of silly to bring it up, but the Bruins’ power play was a huge asset when these two teams met in the 2019 playoffs - it’d be great to see that happen this year too, but it doesn’t look likely. The B’s power play is in quite a funk, and the Canes have the league’s best PK. Of course, hockey is weird, so maybe the Bruins will be aces on the PP in this series. Stranger things have happened!
- The Canes will look largely as you remember them from February, with one addition: they acquired Max Domi at the trade deadline. He will likely be a player who ends up under your skin before this series ends.
- Carolina boasts a remarkable 11 double-digit goal scorers, including two guys at 30+ and three more between 20 and 25.
As a reminder, this game will air on NESN locally - if you’re outside of New England, tune into ESPN (or SN360/TVAS2 if you’re in Canada).
See ya tonight!
