Filed under: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 1 The time has come. By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow May 2, 2022, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 1 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Welcome to the playoffs, folks! The time has come. The takes have heated up. The excitement is palpable. Let’s hope the Bruins don’t lay an egg, eh? Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...