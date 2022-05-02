Bruins lines vs. Carolina: Ready to go

While the Bruins had some funky game-day rosters down the stretch, it appears that they’re heading into the postseason just as we’d all hoped: healthy.

Barring any last-minute surprises, the Bruins should be at full strength when Game 1 begins tonight, with Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak, among others, recovered enough from their late-season maladies to take the ice.

True, both of those guys made appearances in the last couple games, but it’s good to get confirmation with Game 1 looming.

The only real decisions for the B’s prior to the game are in goal and on defense, and Bruce Cassidy already made those decisions by naming Linus Ullmark the starter and noting that he’d be keeping Mike Reilly on the bench.

With a full complement of players available, here’s what to expect tonight:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Ullmark