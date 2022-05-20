Morning Skate: United

Happy Friday, folks.

You’ve made it through your first full week of the offseason. It hasn’t exactly been peaceful, but you did it.

There are two Game 2’s on the docket tonight, with the Hurricanes-Rangers series currently getting overshadowed by the wild Battle of Alberta.

How will those two teams follow up a 15-goal Game 1? Probably a 1-0 game, given how hockey works.

It’s a relatively quiet day today at the IIHF Worlds too, as the United States, Sweden, and Czechia aren’t back in action until Saturday.

Elsewhere, the league announced the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award as the league’s best coach yesterday: Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers, Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames, and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers.

Brunette’s done a great job with the Panthers, but he’s got an even bigger job ahead of him after falling behind 2-0 on home ice.

Anyways, what’s on tap for the weekend?

Today’s discussion topic

ESPN put the Bruins vs. Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs (all three teams vs. each other, basically) as the league’s fourth-best rivalry at the moment.

I consider the Canadiens rivalry to be mostly historic at this point, and the Leafs one has kind of cooled.

Would you still consider those two teams the Bruins’ biggest CURRENT rivals, or are there others?