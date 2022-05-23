Morning Skate: Storylines

Happy Monday, folks!

Depending on your job and your location, you may have a long weekend to look forward to with Memorial Day a week from today. Keep your eyes on the prize.

It was a relatively quiet weekend for the Bruins, at least when compared with the relatively news-y end to last week.

The NHL playoffs rolled on this weekend too, with Tampa pasting Florida to take a 3-0 series lead and the Hurricanes continuing to struggle on the road, losing 3-1 in Manhattan.

Elsewhere, Jordan Binnington (I still can’t believe the Bruins lost a Final to this guy) continued to be a giant baby, allegedly throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri after Game 3.

While Kadri has a rap sheet, the play where Binnington was injured sure seemed like a guy going for a loose puck and getting bumped by a defenseman.

Maybe I’d feel different if my team were involved, but Binnington’s annoying, so he gets no benefit of the doubt.

Anyways, we’ll likely be a little light on content here for a bit as the playoffs play out and we prepare the offseason stuff (player ratings, etc).

We’ll have any relevant news and analysis, plus I’ll keep up with the Morning Skates. I hope you’ll all still pop in the comment as we head into the summer months, of course.

In addition, I’m always looking for some more contributors, so if you’ve got takes and want to post them here, let me know.

Today’s discussion topic

Things are heating up these playoffs — Gerard Gallant was mad at Carolina’s late-game antics, Water Bottle-Gate, etc.

What’s your take on all the happenings?