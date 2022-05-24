Morning Skate: Bizarro

Welcome to Tuesday, where if your day isn’t going well, you can take solace in this simple fact: you scored just three fewer second-round goals than the Florida Panthers.

You almost had it!

While Tampa is certainly a good team, the way the Panthers got utterly steamrolled was pretty remarkable, as the Lightning finished off the sweep with a 2-0 win last night.

Looks like that (alleged) late-night trip to one of Tampa’s esteemed gentlemen’s clubs wasn’t enough to turn the tide for the Panthers.

Elsewhere, the Bruins faced the Bruins and former Bruins at the IIHF World Championships, where Czechia beat Jeremy Swayman and the United States, 1-0.

That game featured this bizarro world highlight:

I’m not sure who I’m supposed to cheer for here. I just hope everyone has a nice time?

The good tournament for the Czechs continued with Monday’s win, while Swayman continued his strong play too.

Today’s discussion topic

This isn’t really up for discussion, but — nice guy, that Todd Angilly.