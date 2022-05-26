Morning Skate: Quarters

Well folks, it’s Thursday.

It’s still the offseason. There’s still not a ton going on, but the long weekend is in sight.

Positives!

The IIHF World Championships continue to roll along over in Finland, and they’re providing pretty much the only bits of Bruins-related news right now.

Multiple B’s will be in action on Thursday (or may have already been in action, depending on when you read this):

David Pastrnak and Czechia will face Germany

Linus Ullmark and Sweden will face Canaa

Jeremy Swayman and the United States will face Switzerland

We’re in the business end of the tournament now, with the semifinals slated for Saturday and the final scheduled for Sunday.

After that, we’ll really be in the doldrums (aside from the rest of the NHL playoffs, I suppose).

Ideally, the Flames and Oilers continue to entertain us all with their “which goalie can allow a more hilarious goal?” contest, where the neutral observers are the real winners.

Anyways, what’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Do you follow other sports too, and if so, who are your teams?

I’m always curious who people follow, as it’s easy to assume you’re all Boston people but we know that’s not the case.