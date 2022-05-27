 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Skate: Seasonal

The unofficial start.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
COLLEGE HOCKEY: FEB 05 Wisconsin at Ohio State Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

FOLKS. It’s Friday.

It’s also the start of Memorial Day Weekend, which means it’s the unofficial start of summer (at least that’s how it’s always been viewed here in New England, I’m just assuming it’s the same everywhere).

The IIHF Bruins had themselves a mixed bag of a day yesterday, with Jeremy Swayman performing very well and helping the United States to the semifinals.

His goalie hug partner, Linus Ullmark, fared worse, having a front-row seat to Sweden blowing a big lead before losing to Canada.

The Czech Daves took care of Germany without much trouble too, so the semifinals are set.

It’ll be Finland vs. the United States and Czechia vs. Canada tomorrow, with the final on Sunday.

Let’s all have fun out there!

Elsewhere, defense prospect Mason Lohrei got a nice nod yesterday:

Lohrei is a guy who has climbed the Bruins’ prospect charts rapidly this year, depending on who you ask.

That pick was panned by some, but it looks like it might be a good one after all - though it’s always hard to tell, isn’t it?

Today’s discussion topic

Hopefully you’re ready to enjoy a long weekend - what’s on tap?

Loading comments...