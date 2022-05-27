Morning Skate: Seasonal

FOLKS. It’s Friday.

It’s also the start of Memorial Day Weekend, which means it’s the unofficial start of summer (at least that’s how it’s always been viewed here in New England, I’m just assuming it’s the same everywhere).

The IIHF Bruins had themselves a mixed bag of a day yesterday, with Jeremy Swayman performing very well and helping the United States to the semifinals.

His goalie hug partner, Linus Ullmark, fared worse, having a front-row seat to Sweden blowing a big lead before losing to Canada.

The Czech Daves took care of Germany without much trouble too, so the semifinals are set.

It’ll be Finland vs. the United States and Czechia vs. Canada tomorrow, with the final on Sunday.

Let’s all have fun out there!

Elsewhere, defense prospect Mason Lohrei got a nice nod yesterday:

is the Buckeyes' 2021-22 Best Defensive Player!



The H.M. All-B1G choice and @NHLBruins draft pick, who had 25 assists and 29 points, was in the Top 8 in the NCAA in assists per game overall and points per game among defensemen. #GoBucks @Mason_lohrei20 pic.twitter.com/p3y2blTKO1 — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) May 26, 2022

Lohrei is a guy who has climbed the Bruins’ prospect charts rapidly this year, depending on who you ask.

That pick was panned by some, but it looks like it might be a good one after all - though it’s always hard to tell, isn’t it?

Today’s discussion topic

Hopefully you’re ready to enjoy a long weekend - what’s on tap?