Morning Skate: Changes

I’ll start off by admitting I don’t know what the solution is, and that I’m very much the guy standing here saying “I don’t know what to do but do something!”

My main point is that you have to think the Bruins do something different in Game 2.

Game 1 was, for long stretches, fine. The Bruins looked decent, and at times looked the better team.

In the end, the actual better team - the one that limited its mistakes and cashed in on its opportunities - ended up with a deserved (and not exactly surprising) win in Game 1.

While not surprising, the game was still disappointing. The Bruins played better (again, for most of the game) than the score indicated, but still got blown out.

That can lead to two schools of thought:

The Bruins played better and were still nowhere near good enough.

Tough bounces made the difference and Game 2 will be different.

Your bullet probably depends on your general personality and how much you had to drink last night.

This series certainly isn’t a lost cause - you’d expect the Canes to hold serve at home in Game 1.

It’s going to be up to the Bruins to determine how they respond in Game 2 - do they head home to Boston resigned to their fate, or do they wake up and make some noise?

Now it sounds like I’m writing a bad action movie.

Today’s discussion topic

On the subject of changes, do you do anything differently in Game 2?

I’m not sure a substitute really moves the needle all that much, but maybe a line shuffle? A switch in PP personnel?

Also if you sat in the wrong chair for Game 1, please know this is all your fault and switch back.