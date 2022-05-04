Preview: Bruins look for a little more finish in Game 2

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub, ESPN
Rival SBN site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- Vincent Troheck: 1G-1A-2PTS; Seth Jarvis: 1G-1A-2PTS; Nino Niederreiter: 1G-0A-1PT
- Antti Raanta: 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save percentage
Game notes
- The theme of tonight’s game for the Bruins should be “they don’t ask how, they just ask how many.” Taylor Hall alluded to it in post-game comments: more bodies in front of the net to corral rebounds, more guys screening Raanta. It seems like a cliche, but the Bruins need to make life a little more difficult for Raanta.
- Speaking of Raanta, while he made some big stops in Game 1, he also left quite a few JUICY REBOUNDS. Maybe pick up on a few of those. Please?
- I asked the Bruins to please change something after Game 1, and Bruce Cassidy, clearly a Chowder reader, has obliged: the top two defense pairs will be shuffled, with Matt Grzelcyk reuniting with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm playing with Brandon Carlo.
- Linus Ullmark will be in net again tonight, and deservedly so - aside from the Trocheck goal, you can’t place much blame for Game 1 on Ullmark.
- No news on any changes for the Hurricanes, which is understandable. After a Game 1 win, there’s little reason to tinker.
- The Providence Bruins will be in a do-or-die Game 2 tonight in Bridgeport after dropping Game 1 in overtime; as a reminder, the first round is best-of-three in the AHL.
See ya tonight!
