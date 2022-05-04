 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Bruins look for a little more finish in Game 2

Bodies in front, etc.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
The Boston Bruins Vs. The Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 7 PM

Where: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub, ESPN

Rival SBN site: Canes Country

Know your enemy

  • Vincent Troheck: 1G-1A-2PTS; Seth Jarvis: 1G-1A-2PTS; Nino Niederreiter: 1G-0A-1PT
  • Antti Raanta: 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save percentage

Game notes

  • The theme of tonight’s game for the Bruins should be “they don’t ask how, they just ask how many.” Taylor Hall alluded to it in post-game comments: more bodies in front of the net to corral rebounds, more guys screening Raanta. It seems like a cliche, but the Bruins need to make life a little more difficult for Raanta.
  • Speaking of Raanta, while he made some big stops in Game 1, he also left quite a few JUICY REBOUNDS. Maybe pick up on a few of those. Please?
  • I asked the Bruins to please change something after Game 1, and Bruce Cassidy, clearly a Chowder reader, has obliged: the top two defense pairs will be shuffled, with Matt Grzelcyk reuniting with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm playing with Brandon Carlo.
  • Linus Ullmark will be in net again tonight, and deservedly so - aside from the Trocheck goal, you can’t place much blame for Game 1 on Ullmark.
  • No news on any changes for the Hurricanes, which is understandable. After a Game 1 win, there’s little reason to tinker.
  • The Providence Bruins will be in a do-or-die Game 2 tonight in Bridgeport after dropping Game 1 in overtime; as a reminder, the first round is best-of-three in the AHL.

See ya tonight!

Loading comments...